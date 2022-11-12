Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Brooklyn Park

Juneteenth now a city holiday

Brooklyn Park is the latest metro city to adopt Juneteenth as an official holiday, and on June 19 it will close City Hall give most employees a paid day off.

The City Council recently voted unanimously to add Juneteenth to the city calendar.

"It's great to see Brooklyn Park jump in and be among the number of cities in Minnesota to fully recognize Juneteenth as a holiday," said Council Member Wynfred Russell. "This is an important and significant holiday for all of us."

The holidaycommemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to proclaim freedom to the last remaining slaves in the country. His arrival came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation ending institutionalized slavery in the United States.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order proclaiming June 19 a federal holiday.

Tim Harlow

Apple Valley

Minnesota Zoo takes in dolphins

The Minnesota Zoo is serving as a temporary home to seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

The dolphins, which arrived earlier this month, are acclimating to the zoo and aren't yet available for viewing. The zoo plans to announce their public debut — they will be kept in the Discovery Bay area — on social media.

The animals are in Minnesota because of a renovation project at Brookfield. Workers from Brookfield are also in Minnesota and are responsible for the dolphins' daily care, a news release said.

The Minnesota Zoo had dolphins until 2012, when they were moved to partner zoos because a "proper social configuration" wasn't possible at the Minnesota Zoo. Dolphins are social animals and need to live in groups, the release said.

Erin Adler

Crystal

City manager finalists selected

The Crystal City Council has chosen three finalists to become the new city manager in the northwest metro suburb.

The council will interview the finalists on Wednesday: Adam Bell, city administrator in Bayport; Aaron Kooiker, city administrator in Fairfield, Iowa; and Mark Ray, director of public works and city engineer in Crystal.

Nearly 40 people applied for the job, and a consultant with DDA Human Resources forwarded 14 applications to the council for review. The council selected four of the applicants for interviews, but one has since withdrawn, said Michael Peterson, the city's communications coordinator.

The successful candidate will replace Anne Norris, who retired after 22 years.

Tim Harlow

Ramsey County

Fix-it clinics return

Ramsey County's fix-it clinics are back after a two-year break.

A clinic is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ramsey County Library at 3025 Southlawn Dr. in Maplewood. Residents are invited to bring household goods and clothing in need of repair as well as any necessary tools and supplies. A team of volunteer fixers will make repairs on a first come, first served basis.

Items fixed at previous clinics include lamps, hairdryers, sewing machines, toasters and toys. Clinics are also planned in White Bear Lake, St. Paul and New Brighton in early 2023.

Anoka County is also resuming its fix-it clinics, starting with one at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Ramsey Public Works, 14199 Jaspar St. NW.

Shannon Prather