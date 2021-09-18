Anoka County

Crime lab wins prestigious award

For the second consecutive year, the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory was named one of the world's best by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.

Project FORESIGHT's Maximus Award is given to the top 15 performing forensic science laboratories in the world, as determined by faculty at West Virginia University.

"This is another huge honor for our professional team of the Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory," said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart. "I am very proud, but not surprised, that they continue to be recognized … for their outstanding service and commitment to truth and justice."

The laboratory, which serves Anoka, Wright and Sherburne counties, was the only Minnesota lab to receive the award this year.

Tim Harlow

Eagan

City to build new ice rink, shelter at park

Eagan and the Eagan Hockey Association are teaming up to build a new refrigerated ice rink to be open six months of the year at Goat Hill Park, the city said.

The youth hockey association and city — which previously joined forces on a mini refrigerated rink at Pilot Knob Park — are collaborating on the multiphase project to increase access to outdoor skating opportunities. Construction on the concrete rink and chiller will start this fall. The project will also include a pavilion covering the rink.

The association will fund the project's first phase, which includes the rink and refrigeration system, at a cost of $1.3 million. The pavilion can be used throughout the year, the city said in a news release. Future phases include building the pavilion, updating the warming house, making parking improvements and creating on-site storage.

Erin Adler

Ramsey County

County parks to close for deer hunting

Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, partnering with the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base, will conduct controlled archery deer hunts this fall in county parks.

Hunts will be conducted at eight park and trail locations in October, November and December.

During the hunts, entire parks or portions of parks will be closed. Signs will be posted at park entry points. A full list of park locations and dates are available at ramseycounty.us.

Shannon Prather

Shoreview

Longtime city manager to retire

Shoreview City Manager Terry Schwerm will retire later this year after 28 years in the city's top job.

Under Schwerm's leadership, the Ramsey County suburb of 27,000 twice expanded its community center and built a water treatment plant.

Mayor Sandy Martin praised Schwerm's tenure in a written statement.

"He truly sets the standard as a public servant with his dedication and commitment to the organization and community," Martin said.

Before Shoreview, Schwerm was assistant city manager in Minnetonka and administrative assistant for the Village of Glencoe, Ill., where he began his career in 1981.

The city has contracted with the executive search firm Mercer Group to help hire a new city manager. The city is reviewing résumés and anticipates conducting final interviews in October.

Shannon Prather