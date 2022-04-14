Introducing the four standouts who are Star Tribune winter Athletes of the Year in skiing:

, whose steady improvement for Minnehaha Academy led to a senior season of success, is the girls' Alpine winner. Adam Berghult of Edina, whose fall as a junior at the state meet inspired victory a year later, is the boys' Alpine winner.

Tap on their names to read more.