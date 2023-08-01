Guy Brown, who has been delivering weather forecasts on KARE 11 since 2020, is leaving the station.

Brown announced Monday on his Facebook page that he'll be a morning meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 in New York City.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new professional journey as I get to know the NY1 viewers and make New York City my home," he wrote. "We will sincerely miss all the great friends and viewers we've gotten to know in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It has been a pleasure to be part of your mornings and to work with the top-notch team at KARE 11. To the viewers: Thank you for all your kind words, support, and great ideas!"

Before arriving in the Twin Cities, Brown had worked in Madison and Cheyenne, Wyo.

His last day on "KARE 11 Sunrise" will be Aug. 10. A replacement plan has yet to be announced.