Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Victor Dawson ran for four scores, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. added two more and Merrimack cashed in with six second-half touchdowns in beating winless Wagner 54-17 on Saturday.

Wagner led 14-12 at halftime but the Warriors (5-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference) scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters to win their fourth straight game. Merrimack scored on six of their seven second-half drives.

Dawson had three short runs for touchdowns plus a 34-yarder. He finished with 128 yards on 19 carries. Edmonds also had 19 carries for 140 yards and two short TDs runs.

Merrimack finished with 309 yards rushing and Gavin McCusker threw for 181 yards and a score.

Three Seahawks (0-6, 0-2) combined to go 21-of-30 passing for 229 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2