As the leaders of two major health care organizations in the Midwest — Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health — we know our role in shaping the future of health care for the millions of people we serve is a profound responsibility and privilege.

The past few years have tested our nation's health care systems as never before. We must seek new, better ways to care for our patients while delivering on the promise of more affordable, accessible and equitable care. These solutions must meet the needs of our patients today, while creating a sustainable pathway to serve our communities for decades to come.

Last month, Fairview and Sanford announced our intent to combine our complementary strengths and expertise to do more for the patients we care for across greater Minnesota and beyond. By coming together, we will be able to significantly expand access to all levels of care for more people; harness innovative technologies to make care more personal and convenient no matter where our patients live; and strengthen the health of our communities.

Sanford and Fairview both have a long history of service to the people of Minnesota. Fairview brings nationally recognized community and specialty care to patients across the metro and the Iron Range. Elsewhere in the state, more than 7,200 Sanford employees care for patients in 20 hospitals and 70 clinics across greater Minnesota, including Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Worthington and Luverne.

There are many ways our combined systems can do more for more people in Minnesota. Last year, Sanford Health announced a landmark $350 million expansion of virtual care to advance care delivery and accelerate research, education and innovation. Fairview's expertise combined with Sanford's virtual care infrastructure would provide patients with seamless access to cutting-edge medicine as well as essential primary and preventive care.

Together, we'll also be able to draw upon greater resources to expand outpatient care and improve clinical outcomes by investing in new care models. Imagine continued growth of the EmPATH model, which combines expert mental health care and a calming environment, rather than a hectic emergency room, so people in crisis can get help quickly. At M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, the state's first EmPATH unit reduced inpatient admission for people with mental health symptoms by 60% in 2021.

With the industry facing historic workforce challenges, we know the future health of our communities rests on our ability to attract and develop highly trained clinicians and employees. With our expanded resources, combined research capabilities and robust peer networks, the new system will be a destination for top clinical talent, drawing the best and brightest to our region.

We will also continue to build on our legacy of community reinvestment. We are proud to have invested a combined $1.5 billion in our communities in 2021. Together, as one of Minnesota's largest employers, we are deeply committed to ensuring they remain vibrant places for our employees to live, work and grow.

We've been asked how the merger would impact patients — would care be harder to access or will resources somehow flow out of state? The best answer is Sanford's own track record following other mergers.

Following a 2011 combination with North Country Health Services in Bemidji, Sanford invested more than $100 million to increase access to specialty care, including expansions of mental health, cardiology, orthopedics and oncology. After merging with MeritCare in 2009, the system made more than $1.1 billion in capital investments in the region, bringing a Level One Trauma Center to Fargo-Moorhead and a state-of-the-art community hospital to Thief River Falls.

We also share a steadfast belief in the power of academic medicine to create healthier communities through research and innovation. Fairview's long held partnership with the University of Minnesota is responsible for bringing life-changing medical breakthroughs to countless patients in the communities we serve. Our sincere hope is that the university will continue to partner with the combined system. Together, we can expand the reach of the university's research and academic mission to more people across our state, and become a regional magnet for health care excellence in the Midwest and beyond.

In the end, however, the university is an independent entity and must decide for itself what care delivery partnerships it needs to support its research and teaching missions.

These are just a few of the many important conversations we've had with our teams across Fairview and Sanford since announcing our intent to combine. There is much about our organizations and our people that unites us, including our strong work ethic, common purpose and Midwest sensibilities. Our shared mission to provide the best possible care to patients doesn't stop at a city line or a state border.

The fundamental changes in health care require us to think differently about what we do today to meet the needs of our communities tomorrow. Our future together is exciting, yet we recognize change is not easy. We will continue to engage with our stakeholders, listen and answer questions, and offer our vision for a shared future — one that invests in the needs of all Minnesotans.

Bill Gassen is president and CEO of Sanford Health. James Hereford is president and CEO of Fairview Health Services.