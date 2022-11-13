Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Junior forward Grant Silianoff, an Edina native who played for Shattuck-St. Mary's, scored at 2 minutes, 26 seconds of overtime to give No. 18 Notre Dame a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in college men's hockey.

The Wolverines (9-3, 2-2 Big Ten) took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Ethan Edwards and Mackie Samoskevich. The Irish (5-5-2, 2-4) tied it in the second. Tyler Carpenter and Chayse Primeau had those goals. The second came on a power play with 37 seconds left in the period.

Ryan Bischel had 31 saves for Notre Dame, Erik Portillo 28 for Michigan.

The Wolverines play the No. 1 Gophers in a two-game series starting Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Wisconsin 4, Long Island 3 (OT): Zach Urdahl's goal 3:47 into the extra period gave the host Badgers (4-8) the nonconference victory.

NCHC

No. 20 Minnesota Duluth 3, Nebraska Omaha 2 (OT): Quinn Olson's goal 1:50 into overtime gave the host Bulldogs (6-6, 2-2 NCHC) a split with the Mavericks (5-5-2, 2-2). Ben Steeves scored twice for the Bulldogs. Matthew Thiessen made 21 saves for the victory and had the assist on the winning goal. Jake Kucharski stopped 39 shots for Omaha.

No. 4 St. Cloud State 4, No. 17 Western Michigan 1: Grant Cruikshank and Aidan Spellacy scored goals in the first period and Dominic Basse made 11 saves as the host Huskies (9-3, 2-2) split with the Broncos (8-5, 3-1).

No. 2 Denver 6, No. 12 North Dakota 3: Carter Mazur's 11th and 12th goals of the season led the Pioneers (9-3, 5-1) over the host Fighting Hawks (4-5-2, 1-3).

CCHA

Bemidji State 4, Northern Michigan 1: The Beavers (5-3-2, 4-2 CCHA) scored three goals in the third period to get a series split with the host Wildcats (8-6, 4-2). Will Zmolek scored 30 seconds into the final period and Alexander Lundman and Jere Vaisanen had the other goals.

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas 2: Austen Swankler's goal with 17 seconds left in the third period gave the host Falcons (5-7, 4-4) the win. Cooper Gay and Braiden Simmons-Fischer had goals for St. Thomas (2-10, 1-5).