Memphis Grizzlies (31-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against Milwaukee looking to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 14-8 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Brook Lopez shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 14-6 in road games. Memphis ranks ninth in the league with 25.2 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Morant is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 115.0 points, 52.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.