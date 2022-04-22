Host Michael Rand goes all-in on the Timberwolves after their stunning Game 3 loss to Memphis at Target Center.Up by 26 points in the first half and 25 points late in the third quarter, the Wolves fell 104-95 after being outscored 37-12 in the fourth quarter.

You'll hear from head coach Chris Finch, players Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, plus the Star Tribune's Chris Hine and Chip Scoggins as they try to explain what happened Thursday night.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports