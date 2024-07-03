Some culinary combinations are perfect fits: mashed potatoes and gravy, chips and dip, spaghetti and meatballs. Now, there's the Star Tribune Taste team and the Taste of Minnesota.

The annual outdoor celebration of all things food (there's music and fun, too) is coming soon, and we'll be there, along with more than 50 food vendors, three stages of music and thousands of Minnesotans.

When: Sat., July 6, and Sun., July 7. The festival is from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; the Taste staff will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later.

Where: The Star Tribune booth is near the mainstage between 3rd and 4th streets and Nicollet Mall and Marquette Avenue.

What you can do: We're hosting a smorgasbord of activities at the booth, where you can meet the Star Tribune Taste team, grab free swag and spice things up by testing your taste profile (how many herbs and spice blends can you identify?).

Plus, take part in the Star Tribune's Road Trip Round Up scavenger hunt — get a passport and collect all five stamps from participating Taste of Minnesota restaurants: Chef Shack; Scenic 61, the food truck version of Duluth's New Scenic Cafe; Revival Smoked Meats; Pimento Jamaican Kitchen; and Krewe. Turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes, including dinner for two with the Taste team, a pair of tickets to Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird at Surly on July 13, Minnesota Twins tickets, a $100 gift card to St. Paul Brewing and more.

More information: Get all the details on the event Facebook page.