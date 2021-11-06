Donor cats save lives

Kitty blood donors are needed at many veterinary hospitals to help cats that may have blood loss during surgery, suffer trauma from being hit by a car or falling out of a high-rise or have a bleeding disorder. Volunteer feline blood donors are screened for disease and may give blood as often as every six weeks. They are lightly sedated before donating approximately 40 milliliters of the lifesaving fluid. Ask your veterinarian if local clinics or pet blood banks need cats to donate. Feline fact: Cats have three blood types. Type A is most common, Type B is less common and Type AB is rare.

A dynamo of a dog

Active people looking for a medium-size dog may want to consider the Brittany, a dynamo of a pointing dog. The Brittany is smart and athletic, with a keen sense of smell that makes it a powerhouse in dog activities such as nose work or tracking and, of course, hunting. Agility and flyball are other sports in which it excels, and it loves going running, hiking, camping or otherwise spending time with its people. The Brittany's wash-and-go coat is easy to care for, and weekly brushing will remove dead hair that will otherwise land on clothes and furniture.

A smelly solution

Got skunked? If your pet has been perfumed by Pepe LePew, it's time to hold your nose and bathe him with an odor-removing solution. A tried-and-true concoction calls for mixing 1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide with 1/4 cup baking soda and a teaspoon of liquid soap. Wet your dog down to the skin, then shampoo with the mixture, leaving it on for at least five minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Don't let your dog lick any of the solution, and toss what you don't use. It's not safe to bottle and save for future use.