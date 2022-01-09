Ethan, 14, has a love for gospel music and baking. Along with listening to gospel music at church, he enjoys watching episodes of "Sunday Best," a reality TV show about gospel singers.

Ethan also loves making cookies and sweet treats to share. When he's not singing or baking, he loves watching "The Descendants," "Winx" or "Frozen." Ethan also really enjoys going to school; he especially loves it when they get to cook at school.

He can be quiet at first but once he gets to know people, Ethan loves making people laugh by telling jokes or pulling pranks. Ethan needs a family who can provide a lifelong commitment to him. Following adoption, he will also need to maintain contact with his siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.