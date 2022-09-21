'Meet Cute'

Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) happily submits to participating in a version of "Groundhog Day," reliving the same day over and over so she can perfect a date with nice guy Gary (Pete Davidson). The movie isn't nearly as good as the 1993 Bill Murray classic or 2020's similarly themed rom-com, "Palm Springs" with Andy Samberg. But it does offer more proof that Cuoco is the most inventive comic actor on TV not named Julia-Louis Dreyfus. She brightens every scene with unpredictable expressions, expert timing and a touch of madness, with Davidson schlepping along for the ride. Peacock

NEAL JUSTIN

'Do Revenge'

The "Heathers"-esque comedy could almost be part of the "Riverdale" universe since it also stars Camila Mendes, obsesses over backbiting among a group of pretty young people and features actors who are pushing 30, pretending they're still in high school. Maya Hawke costars as a "teen" who teams up with Mendes' character to get back at those who have lied about them and leaked their sex tapes. You won't believe a second of it, but it's bawdy, occasionally witty fun. Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter'

In honor of the prolific producer/writer's 100th birthday, some of his famous friends are throwing him a bash — and you're invited. Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Rita Moreno are among the celebrities raising a glass to the "All in the Family" creator. But the real kick should be renditions of theme songs from Lear's most memorable sitcoms, performed by the likes of Kristen Bell and Anthony Anderson. If the special isn't enough to inspire you, check out 2016's "Norman Lear; Just Another Version of You," the terrific documentary available for rent on various streaming services. 8 p.m. Thursday, KSTP, Ch. 5

N.J.

'Patton Oswalt: We All Scream'

Most televised comedy specials edited out portions in which the stand-up interacts with the audience. But Oswalt, who also directed this performance from Denver, keeps the "crowd work" in. Good choice. His set, which largely looks back on the coronavirus and getting old, is fine, but it's his impromptu conversations with the "lucky" spectators in the front row that really shine. Netflix

N.J.