A 50-year-old Olivia, Minn., man was believed to have been stabbed and struck by a vehicle Friday in what the Meeker County Sheriff's Office believes to be a targeted attack.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene in Litchfield Township, along 600th Avenue, near 230th Street, after 5 p.m. and found the man in a ditch with serious injuries, listed as "an apparent stab wound and injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle," according to a sheriff's office news release Saturday.

The victim was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to HCMC, the release said.

Suspects have been identified and are being sought, and a vehicle the sheriff's office suspects was involved was found.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation.