Medtronic on Tuesday reported a decline in first quarter sales sales due in part to economic disruptions like the semiconductor chip shortage, but said it expects the supply chain to ease later this year.

Despite the 7.7% revenue decline, the company managed to edge Wall Street expectations by delivering earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, a penny ahead of the consensus estimate. Its first quarter revenue of $7.4 billion topped estimates by $160 million.

In a morning conference call with analysts, Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said, "acute supply chain disruptions impacted our performance. … We're expecting these chip shortages to linger throughout our fiscal year."

Its stock was down less than 1% in pre-market trading.

In addition to supply chain shortages, the company faced tough comparisons against a strong quarter a year ago when it saw strong ventilator sales. And its medical device sales are still somewhat tempered by hospital staffing constraints that are limiting certain procedures that use its equipment.

Medtronic saw sales declines in nearly all of its business lines. The medical surgical group took the biggest hit with a 13.8% drop in sales.

Specialty therapies within the neuroscience group posted a 4.1% increase in sales, the only business line to see an overall gain. The specialty therapies category includes pelvic health, neurovascular, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) therapies.

Analysts with St. Louis-based Edward Jones saw a few bright spots. "This was a better quarter than met the eye...Medtronic did a solid job controlling the things that it can, such as its sales and costs, which is encouraging," Edward Jones analysts wrote in a report on the results.

Macroeconomic pressures are expected to wane as the year progresses, the Edward Jones analysts said.

Medtronic's first quarter for fiscal 2023 ended on July 29.