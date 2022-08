DENVER — A prison psychologist said Tuesday that a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 is substantially likely to be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication.

Lea Ann Preston Baecht testified during a hearing in federal court to determine whether Robert Dear should be forcibly medicated to treat what she and previous experts have diagnosed as delusional disorder. Preston Baecht said she did not think psychotherapy alone would help Dear because he does not have an understanding of his illness, which she said is mainly marked by beliefs of being persecuted by others, including former President Barack Obama and the FBI.

"I don't believe there is a less intrusive option in Mr. Dear's case," Preston Baecht said. Dear responded by shouting "Marijuana!" — one of many outbursts from him during the hearing.

When Preston Baecht said she did not think there would be any side effects from the medication that would make him incompetent to stand trial — meaning not being able to communicate with his attorneys or help in his defense — Dear loudly said "Bull—-t."

"This is my brain at stake. They want to turn me into a zombie," he said, prompting Judge Robert E. Blackburn to issue another warning to be quiet or risk being removed from the hearing.

Dear's prosecution in state court and then federal court for the attack on the clinic in Colorado Springs has been stalled because he has been repeatedly found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. Federal prosecutors are asking Blackburn to order that Dear be given medication against his will.

In a court filing, prosecutors said they expected Dear's lawyers to argue that serious medical problems prevent him from being treated with antipsychotic medication. According to prison medical records, Dear has reported that he suffered a heart attack while taking such a drug years ago but prosecutors said they could not find any record to back that up, according to a prosecution filing.

Dear was forcibly given some medication over the course of about several days during a stay at Colorado's state mental hospital, not long enough to determine if it was effective, Preston Baecht said.

Dear, described by acquaintances at the time of his arrest as a reclusive loner, is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment to the media on their cases.

During outbursts in court, Dear has declared himself a "warrior of the babies" and said he was guilty. He made other similar statements during Tuesday's hearing, such as "I'm glad I did what I did. Total success."

According to state court documents, Dear told police he attacked the clinic because he was upset with Planned Parenthood for "the selling of baby parts."

Federal prosecutors allege that Dear intended to wage "war" against the clinic because it offered abortion services, arming himself with four semi-automatic SKS rifles, five handguns, two other rifles, a shotgun, propane tanks and 500 rounds of ammunition. He allegedly began shooting outside the clinic before getting inside by shooting his way through a door, according to his federal indictment.

Two of the people killed in the attack were accompanying friends to the clinic — Ke'Arre Stewart, 29, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and was a father of two, and Jennifer Markovsky, 36, a mother of two who grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. The third person killed was University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus police Officer Garrett Swasey, who responded to the clinic after hearing there was an active shooter.

Prosecutors have ruled out seeking the death penalty against Dear, who is charged under the federal 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, and instead will seek a life sentence if he is convicted.

It's not known when Blackburn will rule on whether Dear should be forcibly medicated.