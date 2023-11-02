Investigators with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are seeking the public's help identifying a female whose body was found at an address in north Minneapolis in the middle of the night this week.

They know a fair amount about the female, including what she was wearing, her physique, ethnicity, hair color and the designs of her several tattoos, and a rough idea of her age when she was found dead in the early hours of Halloween at 2817 N. Fremont Avenue.

Now the investigators are turning to the public in hopes of learning her name as they work toward determining the circumstances surrounding her death. For now, they think her name might be Amanda and possibly from St. Cloud.

"Please call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at 612-215-6300 and speak to an investigator if you think you may know the identification of this individual," went the plea to the public Thursday afternoon.

The request for tips included what the investigators have gathered so far: she is white, age 15 to 25, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 116 pounds. Her hair was medium-length and brown with red highlights. She had on red checkered pajama pants, a black-and-white long-sleeve top and a purple bra.

Her numerous tattoos — which do not appear to be done professionally — include a star on her left thigh, two stars on her upper chest, a double X with what looks like a smiley face, and another with an indiscernible design on her outer right knee.

An investigator with the examiner's office declined to share any other details about the case, including whether the body was found in the house or somewhere else on the property.

Police spokesman Aaron Rose said his department opened an investigation into the death, and "it's looking like this one is likely an [overdose], but that won't be confirmed until toxicology reports come back, which takes several weeks."

Deeyon Persaud, a real estate agent, owns the single-family rental home associated with the body's discovery. However, Persaud declined to answer any questions when reached by phone late Thursday afternoon.