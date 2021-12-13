The manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter will resume Monday with the prosecution prepared to show jurors autopsy photos taken of Daunte Wright.

Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu and lawyers for both sides met in chambers Friday to discuss how the graphic images will be introduced into evidence by the County Medical Examiner's Office.

Per the Wright family's request, the photos will not be shown on the livestream outside the courthouse. Chu also has limited the number that will be shown to avoid prejudicing the jury.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting of the 20-year-old Wright on April 11. The 26-year police veteran contends she intended to use her Taser as Wright resisted arrest but shot her firearm instead. The prosecution contends she acted in a reckless and negligent manner when she killed Wright.

On Friday, one officer at the traffic stop testified that Wright's persistence in evading arrest on a weapons violation justified the use of deadly force.

Former Brooklyn Center police Sgt. Mychal Johnson, now a major in the Red Wing-based Goodhue County Sheriff's Department, was reaching through the passenger door to try to restrain Wright at the time.

In cross-examining Johnson, defense lawyer Earl Gray asked: "Based on these [police body camera] videos, and the conduct of Daunte Wright, as far as you're concerned ... Kimberly Potter would have had a right to use a firearm, right?"

Johnson answered, "Yes."

Given Wright's resistance to arrest for the weapons charge, Johnson said state law allowed Potter to use deadly force against Wright. Johnson's camera captured dialogue that Gray highlighted.

"You said, 'Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car,' " Gray said. Johnson responded, "Yes."

"And if he had taken off with you in that car halfway," Gray continued, "what would have happened to you? What do you think would be the worst that would happen?"

"Probably dragged," Johnson answered before agreeing with Gray's assertion that he also was at risk of serious injury or death.

"And if that were the case," Gray continued, "would an officer in your position, with officer Potter trying to stop [Wright] from resisting with you and resisting [fellow officer Anthony] Luckey, would it be fair for that officer to use a firearm to stop him?"

Johnson replied, "By state statute, yes."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank followed and asked about officers needing to be aware of the danger to bystanders when using firearms. He noted how close Potter was to Johnson and Wright's girlfriend in the passenger seat when she fired.

"Could [Potter] have shot you?" Frank asked, and Johnson responded, "yes." Johnson also agreed with Frank that the car drove off only because Potter fired her gun and after he had already gotten out of the vehicle.