MANCHESTER, Conn. — A medical doctor and community college administrator in Minnesota was named Wednesday to lead the planned merged community college system in Connecticut.

The state Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed Dr. John Maduko to serve as president of Connecticut State Community College.

Maduko is currently the vice president of academic and student affairs for Minnesota State Community and Technical College, in the Minnesota State Colleges and University system.

He will take over a system being consolidated from 12 separate schools into a single institution with 12 campuses and more than 32,000 students. =The merger, which began in 2017, recently received approval for accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education. It is expected to be completed by July 2023.

"We are establishing a 'new normal' of higher education," Maduko said. "The impact of the pandemic over the last two and a half years has been enormous and will have long-lasting effects. But there is an even stronger history here of success in academics and career programs, student affairs and wrap-around student services that we will leverage."

Maduko, who has been in Minnesota since 2019, also has held administrative and faculty positions at North Central Texas College District, Rasmussen University, National Paralegal College, Mountain State University and Hillsborough Community College.

"We are now about a year away from the official opening of CT State as our single community college with all current locations continuing to stay open and remaining fully operational," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "I am confident that with John Maduko in charge of the college … we are in good hands to improve student success and provide workforce opportunities for all Connecticut residents."

Maduko is slated to begin his new job in June, with an annual salary of $300,000.