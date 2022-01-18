A media coalition has asked a federal judge to reconsider the "unconstitutional closure" of the courtroom in the upcoming federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in the murder of George Floyd.

Writing on behalf of the media organizations to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Monday, attorney Leita Walker said the access restrictions amount to a closed courtroom in violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

"We do not need to explain to this Court the gravity of the trial, the impact Mr. Floyd's death had on the Twin Cities and the world, or the public's ongoing and intense concern for how the criminal justice system deals with those accused of killing him," Walker wrote.

Jury selection begins Thursday at the courthouse in downtown St. Paul in the trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The three are accused of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights.

In May 2020, Kueng and Lane helped former officer Derek Chauvin hold Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes while Thao kept bystanders from intervening. Chauvin was convicted of murder in state court last year and pleaded guilty to federal charges last month.

The conditions are a jarring contrast to Chauvin's murder trial last March that was livestreamed to the world from Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill's courtroom. In the letter to Magnuson, Walker cited the immense public interest in the case as evidenced by the audience of more than 23.2 million who watched as the Chauvin verdict was read in April.

But the rules are different in federal court where fewer than 100 will be able to watch this trial. There will be no livestream of the proceedings from Magnuson's courtroom to the world beyond the building.

Instead, a closed-circuit feed from the courtroom will be streamed to two overflow rooms, one for the media and one for the public. Each room can accommodate 40 spectators.

The livefeed will be streamed from monitors fixed on four spots in Magnuson's courtroom: the lectern at which attorneys stand, the witness stand, the judge's bench and the evidence. Unlike in the Chauvin trial, the cameras will not pan or zoom. The court has not guaranteed that evidence will be legible or available to viewers, Walker said.

Also not visible to viewers outside the courtroom: The defense tables or the jurors, meaning that "no one in the overflow room will ever lay eyes on any one of the defendants throughout the entire trial," Walker wrote.

Media — but not members of the public — will be allowed in the courtroom on a limited basis. During jury selection, two members of the media will be allowed into the courtroom to watch. No members of the public or family members of Floyd or the defendants will be allowed.

During the trial, four members of the media and a sketch artist will be admitted as will some family members but not the general public, Walker wrote.

Walker asked that the court "take immediate steps to rectify the situation." She quoted the U.S. Supreme Court's recognition that "To work effectively, it is important that society's criminal process 'satisfy the appearance of justice,' and the appearance of justice can best be provided by allowing people to observe it."

Regardless of the pandemic, Walker said the right to access is not a theoretical one and she referred to Cahill's groundbreaking decision to allow the livestream from his courtroom. During Chauvin's trial, two media seats were provided daily in the courtroom as well as seats for Floyd's and Chauvin's family.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court prohibition on cameras in federal courts, Walker told Magnuson the judge has not "taken every reasonable measure" to accommodate the press and public's ability to monitor the trial. "Rather, it is effectively closing the courtroom doors in violation of the U.S. Constitution," she wrote. "There are various routes to a more open trial."

The court could move the trial to a larger venue and reduce the number of jurors brought in during each session of jury selection to allow for more seats for the public. She also urged the court to improve the closed-circuit feed to the overflow rooms so members of the press and public can see what's happening in the courtroom, who is speaking and the evidence.

She closed by saying the media is "standing by to assist in any way it can."

The media coalition includes the Star Tribune, MPR, the Associated Press, CNN, CBS, Court TV, Gannett, Hubbard Broadcasting, Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, NPR, NBC, the New York Times, Sahan Journal, Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law, TEGNA, Inc. and the Washington Post

Magnuson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.