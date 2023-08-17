Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ICU Medical is closing its Oakdale manufacturing plant and laying off 81 employees, the medical device company said Thursday.

Layoffs are set to begin in October, with the plant closing by the end of 2024, the company said in a filing to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The California-based IV therapy company told the state the closure and layoffs follow a "thorough analysis of its operations at the facility and the company's larger U.S. footprint."

The plant was previously owned by Smiths Medical, which ICU acquired last year. The facility produces CADD infusion pumps, which were subject to a Food and Drug Administration recall announced earlier this year.

ICU Medical, based in California, makes and markets a number of IV infusion products, systems and services. The company reported $2.2 billion in revenue last year and a $74 million loss.

The layoffs add to a growing number of job cuts at other medical device companies around the country, including Medtronic, as patient volumes remain low at hospitals compared to pre-pandemic levels.