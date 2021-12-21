IOWA CITY, Iowa — Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 74-73 on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes led by 18 points in the middle of the third quarter and 62-47 entering the fourth quarter

IUPUI (5-4), playing its first game since Dec. 8 because its last four opponents had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues, had an early 9-0 run to cut the deficit to single figures. Macee Williams, who also had 19 points, started it with a three-point play and McLimore followed with consecutive 3-pointers.

Iowa led 69-60 on a Kate Martin layup with under six minutes to play but a 10-2 burst made it 71-70 with under two minutes to go.

Monika Czinano made a layup for the Hawkeyes (6-3) but Williams answered that. Following an Iowa turnover, McLimore was driving to the basket and was fouled by Caitlin Clark. After the successful free throws, Czinano, who led Iowa with 23 points, missed a potential winner.

Clark, who scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to open the game and Iowa, which scored the first nine, never trailed until the final score.

Iowa shot 46% but was 4 of 12 in the fourth quarter with six of its 14 turnovers. IUPUI shot 44% but was 7 of 13 in the fourth and 10 of 13 at the foul line and only two turnovers.

