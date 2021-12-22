HONOLULU — Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty edged past Northern Iowa 76-74 in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday.

Keegan McDowell and Shiloh Robinson each had 15 points for Liberty (8-4). Micaiah Abii had 11 points. McGhee moved to No. 18 on the program's scoring list.

McDowell made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left.

Noah Carter tied a season high with 20 points for the Panthers (4-6). Nate Heise added 15 points and AJ Green had 13 points.

