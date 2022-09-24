CINCINNATI — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.

Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. Heading into the day, the Brewers trailed Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the third NL wild card.

Luis Perdomo (3-0), Milwaukee's second pitcher, tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush surrendered an unearned run in the eighth before Devin Williams got four outs for his 14th save. Williams fanned the side in the ninth.