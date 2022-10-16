Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Besean McCray threw two touchdown passes and freshman Karl Ligon ran 36 yards for a score to lead Southern to a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night.

McCray connected with August Pitre for a 37-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Southern (4-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) after one quarter.

Ligon's touchdown run came two minutes into the second quarter, stretching the Jaguars' advantage to 14-0.

Aaron Allen put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 26-yard scoring strike to Malik Rodgers to pull Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1) within 14-7.

McCray answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cassius Allen for a 21-7 lead, but Allen connected with Monterio Hunt for a 31-yard score to get the Braves within seven points at halftime.

Noah Kiani's 24-yard fourth-quarter field goal for Alcorn State was the only scoring in the second half.

McCray completed 12 of 19 passes for 199 yards with one interception for Southern. Ligon carried 16 times for 92 yards. Pitre had four receptions for 127 yards.

Allen passed for 211 yards for Alcorn State, completing 17 of 26 attempts with one interception.

