YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 60-58 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Jordon Cintron stole the ball with 11 seconds left but after a timeout Julian Mackey missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left for Niagara.

Monty Scott had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (4-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points. Julian Mackey had 11 points.

