Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-6, 2-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Issac McBride scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 84-66 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Oral Roberts is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tommies are 2-1 in Summit League play. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit League scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 7.0.

Oral Roberts averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 72.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 74.0 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Bjorklund is averaging 13.5 points for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.