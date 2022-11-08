SEATTLE — A student who was shot at a Seattle high school on Tuesday morning has died and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon press conference that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified and police have not said whether the suspect is a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died. Officers secured the school and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect.

Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school on Wednesday.