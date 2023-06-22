Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis leaders kicked off Pride at Loring Park Thursday ahead of the annual festival that brings hundreds of thousands of people to downtown.

Mayor Jacob Frey issued a proclamation that deemed the upcoming days "Twin Cities Pride Weekend" in the City of Minneapolis. It honored the LGBTQ festival held in Loring Park from June 23-25 that will feature entertainment, food and Sunday's big parade. The festival was first held in Minneapolis in 1972.

The proclamation also celebrated the policy changes made in Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota over the last year, including the advancement of laws related to gender-affirming healthcare.

Frey was joined by Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and advocates from Twin Cities Pride, OutFront Minnesota, Transforming Families and Rainbow Health who have worked to advance LGBTQ issues in recent years.