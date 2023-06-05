ROCHESTER - Mayo Clinic on Monday unveiled billion-dollar expansion plans for its Rochester campus that had been at the heart of a legislative standoff last month.

Construction could start as soon as 2024 on a redesign that streamlines the spaghetti layout of Mayo's parking, clinic and hospital facilities and modernizes the campus for new medical and wearable personal health technologies.

"We want to improve the way patients experience Mayo Clinic," said Dr. Craig Daniels, the physician lead for the expansion. "We recognize that arriving in Rochester now to our campus can occasionally feel a bit disjointed — with a number of different buildings, a number of different arrival points, a number of different places to park and enter and exit."

A preliminary map shows clinical space expanding from the Gonda Building, the recognizable Mayo tower with its valet entrance and marble-filled lobby. The expansion loops around the north side of Calvary Episcopal Church and stretches westward for two blocks.

Parking and non-clinical buildings to the north and south would include new or existing structures, including the historic Lourdes High School building that Mayo bought in 2013.

A Mayo lobbyist last month emailed Gov. Tim Walz and warned that the yet-to-be-announced project could be in jeopardy if he signed state legislation that would regulate hospital nurse staffing and penalize hospitals with excessive cost growth. She estimated that Minnesota could lose a privately-funded project that quadrupled the $1 billion price tag of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Daniels said the total cost would depend on final approval of the project later this year; the number of buildings and their uses could change as Mayo officials fine-tune plans. Mayo's governing board had only given initial approval last month to proceed with project planning in Rochester, pending outcomes at the Legislature.

The project would put Mayo ahead of schedule, Daniels said, on its $3.5 billion investment goal for Destination Medical Center, the initiative to transform downtown Rochester into an international medical hub. Mayo set that goal in 2013 as part of its pitch to state lawmakers for $585 million in public funding for infrastructure improvements surrounding its campus.

The medical giant at the time threatened to move components of its system out of state without public support for DMC, which gained commitments of $410 million in state funding as well as $128 million from Rochester and $46 million from Olmsted County.

Mayo has spent $934 million thus far through DMC, including a record $173 million in annual spending in 2022. DMC officials say about $1.4 billion in investments have come to Rochester as of last year but look to boost non-Mayo private investment to keep up with Mayo's spending.

Mayo has entitled the new, multiyear expansion as "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester." On paper, it appears to be one of the largest hospital expansions in Minnesota history — one that will require civic support over changes in roads and utilities in Rochester and possibly state support from lawmakers and the Minnesota Department of Health if it increases Mayo's bed capacity and requires a public interest review.

Mayo's legislative threats were ultimately successful this spring, but they irritated some lawmakers who might now be called on to support the expansion. Regardless of who was upset, Daniels said Mayo made the right move.

"As the world leader in health care, we think we're best positioned to lead health care transformation," he said. "We think we did the right thing for Mayo Clinic and our patients. We know we did the right thing for the city of Rochester, our staff, and for the future of health care."

Mayo leaders resolved a year ago to expand the medical campus in downtown Rochester rather than the St. Marys Hospital campus or another community. The health system also operates hospitals across southeast Minnesota and large out-of-state medical centers in Phoenix and Jacksonville.

Daniels said the new clinical space will be wired to interact with the data sources patients bring with them, such as smart watches and other wearable devices measuring their steps and sleep and pulse.

"Digital and data will change the way health care is given and received in the near future and we're building with that in mind," he said.

The ultimate goal is an organized campus that "reflects how much we care for our patients" and prevents them from walking through multiple tunnels and lobbies for different medical services, he added. "Perhaps your blood draw and your initial imaging is in that same location that you are arriving and its just a short walk for your clinic appointments rather than a long walk."