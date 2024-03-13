Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Philadelphia 76ers (36-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (42-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference play.

The Bucks are 29-13 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The 76ers have gone 24-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is fifth in the league scoring 15.7 fast break points per game. Maxey leads the 76ers averaging 4.0.

The 120.5 points per game the Bucks score are 7.7 more points than the 76ers give up (112.8). The 76ers average 115.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 117.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 25 the Bucks won 119-98 led by 30 points from Antetokounmpo, while Maxey scored 24 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.8 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 23.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 101.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), AJ Green: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.