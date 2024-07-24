MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler's infield single drove in the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a series-clinching 5-4 win over Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch by Philadelphia left-hander Gregory Soto (2-4) to open the bottom of the ninth. Larnach advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Martin. Kepler hit a two-hopper up the middle against a drawn in infield that was backhanded by diving second baseman Bryson Stott, who had no chance to get Larnach at home or Kepler at first.

The Twins claimed their fifth walk-off victory of the season. The National League-leading Phillies (64-38) lost their third straight series.

Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-5) worked a perfect ninth against Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to earn the win.

Matt Wallner hit his fourth homer of the season and Carlos Santana had a game-tying, two-run double in the seventh for the Twins.

Turner continued his torrid month for the Phillies, hitting his 10th homer in July and 13th of the season. Schwarber, who was 1 for 21 on Philadelphia's 2-4 road trip, tied the game in the sixth with a two-run single.

Aaron Nola's 15th quality start of the season, which ties teammate Zach Wheeler for first in the National league, was undone by the bullpen. Nola allowed one run in six innings, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out six.

Turner is hitting .361 for the month of July with 22 RBIs.

After left-handed reliever Steven Okert started the game and worked a third of an inning for Minnesota, rookie David Festa entered and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. Festa, the team's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day for his second stint in the majors. He had allowed 12 earned runs in 10 innings in two starts before being optioned on July 3.

Minnesota rallied in the seventh off reliever Orion Kerkering. Kerkering walked Willi Castro and Larnach, hit Byron Buxton with a pitch to load the bases. One run scored on a fielder's choice before Carlos Santana hit a two-run double that just evaded the glove of left fielder Brandon Marsh, tying the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and manager Rob Thomson said reports were ''really good.'' Walker will throw a live batting practice next.

Twins: Buxton left the game with a right forearm contusion. … INF Jose Miranda (low back strain) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, joining the rehabbing Royce Lewis (right adductor strain) in the Saints' lineup. … RHP Brock Stewart was officially added to the roster after recovering from right shoulder tendinitis. Along with recalling Festa, Minnesota optioned RHP Ronny Henriquez to Triple-A and designated INF Diego Castillo for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: After an off day, Philadelphia returns home against Cleveland in a matchup of two of the top teams in the majors. The Guardians started Wednesday tied with Baltimore for the best record in the American League. LHP Christopher Sánchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) starts for the Phillies with Cleveland scheduled to pitch RHP Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57).

Twins: Minnesota heads to Detroit for a three-game series, with RHP Pablo López (8-7, 4.86) set to start the first game on Friday. The Tigers haven't announced a starter.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB