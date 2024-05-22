Mavericks vs. Timberwolves player props: 3 picks for Game 1 matchup

The Western Conference Finals will tip off this evening from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the hometown Timberwolves are set to square off with the Mavericks. Each team has been ultra-impressive in the first two rounds of the Playoffs, and now find themselves four wins away from the NBA Finals.

Before the series gets started this evening, let's detail three of the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

ESPN BET $1,000! BET RESET! SIGN UP NOW STAR Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. Qualifying states only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.





Best bets for Timberwolves-Mavericks: Prop bet picks for Game 1

After an exciting start to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, we have now reached the Conference Finals as four teams remain in contention for the title of NBA Champions. For the Western Conference, the matchup features two young teams the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves enter this series as the higher-seeded team, and will host the first two games as a result (Minnesota would also host a potential Game 5 and 7).

While this might not be the Western Conference Finals matchup that many expected, each of these teams has been incredibly impressive in these Playoffs and certainly deserves to be at this stage. The Timberwolves made quick work of their first-round matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns, sweeping 4-0 and moving on to Round 2.

There, Minnesota faced the defending champion Denver Nuggets and prevailed in a back-and-forth series that required a commanding Game 7 win in Denver.

For the Mavericks, they faced a common foe in Round 1 of the Playoffs as they dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

In Round 2, the Mavs squared off with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who Dallas also took out in six games to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the second time since 2022. Now Dallas and Minnesota will face off for a chance to represent the conference in the NBA Finals, and we have selected three prop bets to play in Game 1 of this series.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-130)

If the Timberwolves are to win this series, they are likely going to need more top-end offensive output from their young superstar, Anthony Edwards. Ant-Man has been elite in this playoff run, averaging 28.9 points per game on 50.4% field goals and 39.8% three-point field goals.

Edwards scored at least 27 points three times in the Round 2 series vs. the Nuggets, including a 44-point outburst in Game 4. Now facing a much more favorable matchup in the Dallas Mavericks, I'm expecting Edwards to get out to a fast start in this series from a scoring perspective. With his points prop total set at 27.5, I'll take the over here.

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-108)

So far in this postseason, the Mavericks superstar has been just a touch off his best from a scoring standpoint, as he is shooting just 42.3% from the field and 30.1% from three-point range in these Playoffs. But as Doncic struggles with his efficiency, he has still been excellent as a playmaker, putting up 9.1 assists per game in the postseason.

In his last three games, Doncic has tallied 11, 10, and 11 assists, showcasing his innate ability to set up his teammates. Luka is likely to be guarded by Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels for large stretches of this series, two high-level wing defenders.

I would expect them to present decent resistance to Luka's scoring, and as a result we could see Doncic opt to take on more of a playmaker role. His assists prop is sitting at 8.5 for Game 1 and I like Luka to go over that number.

Karl Anthony-Towns over 8.5 rebounds (+105)

Representing the longest-tenured member of this Minnesota Timberwolves roster, Karl Anthony-Towns has been an all-important part of this Playoff run. The big man has been extremely efficient through these first 11 games, posting averages of 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on 51.7% field goals and 44% three-point field goals.

I'm looking at KAT's rebound props in this one, where he can be bet with plus-money value to go over 8.5 boards.

Towns has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in three of his last four games, and I'm expecting him to continue that trend in this matchup. I'll take the over and roll with the value-play for Towns to record at least nine rebounds in Game 1 this evening.