DALLAS — Kyrie Irving broke his left hand during an offseason workout and had surgery, and the Dallas Mavericks didn't provide a timeline for his recovery in an announcement of the injury Tuesday night.

Irving and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in their first full season together. Boston won the title series in five games.

The 32-year-old Irving averaged 25.6 points in 58 games during the regular season while dealing with foot, heel and thumb injuries.

Irving made his deepest playoff run since going to the finals with Cleveland in 2017, and helped the Mavs get that far for the first time since Dallas won its only championship in 2011.

The team said updates on Irving would be provided as necessary. Training camp opens in about 2 1/2 months.

