LAHAINA, Hawaii — Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Co. over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying it failed to shut off power.
Most Read
-
We tried all the new Minnesota State Fair foods this year
-
Missing Minnesota pilot found dead in Lake Superior
-
MnDOT, state troopers clear homeless camp along Hwy. 55 in south Minneapolis
-
Minnesota reading, math scores still lag behind pre-pandemic achievement: Look up your school
-
Vikings' Addison admits to lesser charge, will pay fine and lose license for driving 140 mph