Matthew McCollister, former South St. Paul boys' basketball coach, died Monday, two days before he was to be sentenced in U.S. District Court for health care fraud, his attorney said.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga reported the death on Twitter and said he would not comment further.

McCollister, 40, of Mendota Heights, pleaded guilty in January to charges that he schemed in 2016 and 2017 to defraud insurance companies while working as a personal injury attorney. He resigned then from the coaching position he had held since 2019. He was disbarred in February.

McCollister had also coached at Breck School, St. Croix Preparatory Academy and Brooklyn Center. He also served as coach of the Tanzania national basketball team.