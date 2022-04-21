LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has got her own Barbie in honor of her 96th birthday and upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

California-based toymaker Mattel released the doll on the monarch's birthday Thursday in commemoration of her 70 years of service, which will be celebrated beginning on June 2.

The doll is dressed in ivory complete with a blue sash and a tiara modelled on the one the Queen wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

While Thursday's were low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch's official anniversary.