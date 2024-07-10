The Timberwolves promoted senior vice president Matt Lloyd to general manager, solidifying Lloyd's position as the No. 2 person on the basketball side of the organization under President Tim Connelly.

"We are thrilled for Matt and his well-earned promotion," Connelly said in a statement. "He's a wonderful teammate whose tireless work ethic and positivity have made a huge impact on our organization."

Lloyd was reportedly a candidate earlier this offseason for the opening to run Charlotte's front office.

This will be his third season with the Wolves after he joined the organization from Orlando following Connelly's decision to come to Minnesota from Denver. Lloyd spent 10 years with the Magic as their vice president of basketball operations where he oversaw the team's scouting departments. He was also interim general manager during 2017.

Before that, Lloyd worked 13 years for the Bulls in his hometown of Chicago, with the last five as their director of college scouting.

Wolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, who was the team's interim president following the firing of Gersson Rosas and before Connelly's hire, remains with the team and oversees the franchise's analytics department.