MUSIC

Matisyahu

It's hard out there for an orthodox Jewish rapper in the year 2024. This always-positive-vibing lyricist and rocker recently suffered cancellations in New Mexico and Arizona and has been facing protests and antisemitic backlash at other shows because of Israel's war on Gaza, even though he has long voiced antiwar messages and empathy for Palestinian people. He's even carrying the torch for peace all over his new EP, "Hold the Fire." One of his posts on the matter read, "It truly is a sad day when dialogue with those you disagree with is abandoned for hate mongering and silencing artistic expression." (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $36, axs.com)

Jenny Lewis

After opening for Harry Styles and touring with the Postal Service, the indie darling has returned to the road for the second leg of her tour promoting 2023′s "Joy'All." On her fifth solo album, Lewis accepts herself as middle-aged and single with a mix of resignation and pride. "My forties are kicking my ass, and handing them to me in a margarita glass," she sings in "Puppy and a Truck." She knows how to turn a clever phrase. "I'm not a psycho/I'm just trying to get laid," she declares in "Psychos." With help of Nashville producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Lewis coats the charming "Joy'All" with an appealing country-pop sheen. (8 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $45-$70, axs.com)

Otoboke Beaver

There's been a lot of talk in America of late about this Japanese noise-rock band. With song titles like "Dirty Old Fart Is Waiting for My Reaction" and "I Am Not Maternal" — plus a wild blast-attack sound that's like a cross between Death Grips, early B-52′s and a building implosion — it's easy to understand the fascination. The quartet from Kyoto got a leg up from Coachella, South by Southwest and mentors Shonen Knife leading into last year's release of their first major U.S. album, "Super Champion." Should be super fun. South Korean trio Drinking Boys & Girls Choir and local noisemakers Scrunchies open. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $25, axs.com)

Beth Orton

The veteran British folktronica singer/guitarist wrote her latest album, 2022′s "Weather Alive," on an old upright piano she bought at London's Camden Market. Despite the new instrument, her first album since 2016 is equally hushed and haunting as she sings about relationships, memories and nature in an unmistakably Ortonesque way. In support of her eighth full-length, Orton opens a brief nine-concert U.S. tour in Minneapolis. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $44-$59, theparkwaytheater.com)

Minnesota Orchestra

The New York Times named South Korean conductor Eun Sun Kim a 2021 "Breakout Star in Classical Music," the year she became music director of the San Francisco Opera. She's making her debut with many of the world's great orchestras this season (such as the philharmonics of Berlin and New York), and now she'll lead the Minnesota Orchestra in Peter Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, a new work by Texu Kim and Arnold Schoenberg's "Erwartung," featuring soprano Heidi Melton, speaking of breakout stars. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $31-$111, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

'Trouble in Tahiti' and 'Service Provider'

Those who have seen the film "Maestro" have likely concluded that Leonard Bernstein's marriage wasn't entirely happy, and that might be reflected in his 1952 one-act opera, "Trouble in Tahiti," about a conflicted suburban couple. Minnesota Opera pairs it with something far funnier: Christopher Weiss and John de los Santos' "Service Provider" takes us to an anniversary dinner that's disrupted by infidelity and bad cellphone etiquette. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue., through March 23, Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $75-$85, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

COMEDY

'Love and Other Things That Ruined My Life'

The Brave New Workshop specializes in bad romance, which may be why its latest themed show is one of its funniest in years. Except for an ambitious bit about white guilt, this is a mostly frothy evening led by veteran Lauren Anderson, who shines throughout, especially when she's playing an exuberant game show contestant and trolling the audience for a life partner. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. through May 18. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$45. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Ronny Chieng

Jon Stewart got rave reviews for his return to "The Daily Show," but his welcome-home party was temporarily upended by Chieng, who made his castmates crack up by spitting out lines while wolfing down fried food. The fact that the comic, who is anchoring "Daily" for the three days leading up to Minneapolis visit, is willing to work with his mouth full shows just how far he'll go to get laughs. The Love to Hate It Tour allows him to be more daring than he gets to be during his "TDS" segments. (7 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $39.50-$49.50. hennepintheatretrust.org)

DANCE

'Indigo'

Contempo Physical Dance collaborates with Brazilian choreographer Jaruam Xavier, who incorporates martial arts, ceremonial dances and cultural forms into his choreography in this performance. Formerly a dancer with Bale da Cidade de Sao Paulo, a contemporary dance company in Brazil, Xavier moved to the United States to study at the University of Iowa. He's been working with Contempo's artistic director Marciano Silva dos Santos and five other dancers on a piece set to music by composer Divanir Antonio Gattamorta (Divan), whose work is frequently a part of the company's work. (7 p.m. Sat., the O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$29, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

ART

'Deathpower'

Twenty-seven artists from across the world, and from various cultures, offer approaches to the one human inevitability: death. Curated by Erin Gleeson, this exhibition considers six areas of death, including ongoing communication between the living and the dead, grieving and mourning, transformation and regeneration and more. Palestinian artist Noor Abed, Ojibwe artist Andrea Carlson, Jamaican American artist Douglas R. Ewart and Thai artist Arin Rungjang are among the many who offer their perspectives and projects. Ends March 20. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Tue., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, free, 651-696-6416 or macalester.edu/gallery)

Nature photos, redefined

Artist John Pearson snaps idyllic pictures in naturally beautiful locations, from the shores of Mille Lacs to his own St. Paul backyard. Rather than work within the realm of traditional nature photography, Pearson dives deeper by digitally editing the photos and outputting them as film positives, then transferring them to light-sensitive plates that he then prints. There is more to the natural world than meets the eye. Ends April 21. (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun., Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, free, 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org)

FAMILY

Let's Play Hockey Expo

Running concurrently with the annual MSHSL Boys Hockey State Tournament, this expo features vendors selling everything a skater could need or dream of to careen across the ice in chase of the puck. In addition to apparel, equipment and skate sharpening, learn about hockey training opportunities and available teams and leagues where skaters can compete. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., $5 ages 19 and over, ages 18 and under free, RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, letsplayhockeyexpo.com)

MELISSA WALKER




