EDMONTON, Alberta — Matias Maccelli scored 1:35 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night after being informed of the team's expected move to Utah.

Josh Doan had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley also scored to help the Coyotes get their fourth win in five games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots.

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard finished with 25 saves.

Edmonton, playing without star forward Connor McDavid (lower-body injury), pulled to three points behind Pacific Division-leading Vancouver, and clinched at least second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Before the game, Coyotes players were told of the team's potential relocation after 28 years in Arizona.

In the extra period, Maccelli picked the top corner on Pickard, who made a couple of huge stops a minute earlier. It was Maccelli's 15th of the season.

Arizona started the scoring 5:20 into the opening period as Pickard kicked out a huge rebound on a shot by Jack McBain and Doan was quick to pounce on it and record his fourth of the season.

Pickard was strong in net to keep it a one-goal game through 20 minutes as his team was outplayed in the first period. The Oilers did have a few high-quality opportunities, including Evander Kane hitting a post behind Vejmelka midway through the opening period.

Edmonton pulled even 1:49 into the second as the rebound from Kane's backhander came to Henrique parked in front and he slid his 23rd through Vejmelka's legs.

The Coyotes regained the lead at 5:37 as Pickard allowed a big bounce on the initial shot of a 4-on-2 chance, allowing Cooley to bat home his 20th. Cooley joined Chicago's Connor Bedard as the only players aged 19 or younger to have 20 goals this season.

The Oilers tied it up again just 1:12 into the third as Nurse's point shot found its way through a ton of traffic in front for his 10th.

McDavid, one assist shy of becoming the fourth player in NHL history to have at least 100, is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Calgary on Sunday to finish a five-game trip and complete their road schedule.

Oilers: Host Vancouver on Saturday night in the third of a four-game homestand.

