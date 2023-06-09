A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

Manchester City faces Inter Milan in European club soccer's biggest game. Pep Guardiola's team has already won the Premier League title and FA Cup this season and is bidding to win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

''It's absolutely a dream,'' the City manager said. ''To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire. It's a positive word for the desire and will to win it. It is of course a dream for us.''

Inter is the underdog, but has a more storied history in Europe than City, having won the trophy three times previously.

It is in its first final since winning the competition in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

''We know Manchester City is now probably the best team in the world,'' said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. ''They have proved that because have been defeated very few times. We are also aware of our Champions League campaign. We are proud of what we did and will do our very best to play the final.''

City will emulate Manchester United's feat from 1999 if it wins the three biggest trophies in one season.

