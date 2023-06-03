A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ITALY

Hellas Verona and Spezia are playing for survival on the final day of Serie A. The teams both have 31 points and Verona visits AC Milan, while Spezia travels to Roma. If both are still level, under new rules, there will be a playoff to decide which one remains in the top-flight. There will be a special ceremony before the match at San Siro to bid farewell to veteran Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović. There will be even more festivities earlier in the day, in Naples, where Napoli finally gets its hands on the Serie A trophy, which it won with five rounds to spare. The league trophy — its first in 33 years — will be presented after the match against Sampdoria, while Luciano Spalletti and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be given their coach and player of the year awards before kickoff. Juventus travels to Udinese in its final match of a troubled season, while Atalanta hosts Monza and Lecce welcomes Bologna.

SPAIN

The league reaches its final day with six teams fighting not to become the last side that will be demoted to the second division. Cadiz, Getafe, Valencia, Almeria, Celta Vigo, and Valladolid are all at risk of joining the already relegated Espanyol and Elche. Valladolid is currently in the relegation zone but can save itself if it beats Getafe at home.

___

