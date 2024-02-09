Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Cloudflare Inc. (NET), up $19.99 to $110.30.

The web security and content delivery company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM), down $3.78 to $123.27.

The medical device company's sales forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), down $14.68 to $154.92.

The publisher of Grand Theft Auto and other video games cut its sales forecast for the year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS), down $4.97 to $35.75.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool's fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), down $30.64 to $128.83.

The online travel company's bookings results for the fourth-quarter missed analysts' forecasts.

Masonite International Corp. (DOOR), up $33.61 to $130.23.

Owens Corning is buying the maker of doors for the housing industry.

Children's Place Inc. (PLCE), down $9.50 to $10.25.

The children's clothing and accessories chain gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT), up $2.37 to $41.36.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.