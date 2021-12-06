The Wild added forward Mason Shaw before it left Monday for Edmonton and a four-game road trip. Center Frederick Gaudreau is still on the COVID-19 protocol list.

The 23-year-old Shaw hasn't played in the NHL yet. He has six goals and eight assists in 18 games for the Iowa Wild, and is a native of Lloydminster, Alberta. He was a fourth round (97th overall) selection in the 2017 draft.

Meanwhile, two former Wild coaches are now head coaches for other NHL teams. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach in Philadelphia this morning, and the Canucks hired Bruce Boudreau after a housecleaning.