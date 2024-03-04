Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KING CITY, Calif. — A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding seven others, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

A woman also died after someone took her to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose.

Police initially said three wounded men were brought to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, but later announced in a news release that detectives subsequently learned of another four adult victims with gunshot wounds. They also were eventually taken to the hospital.

Several people were at the party outside a home when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group. The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.