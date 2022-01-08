No. 23 Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (8-6, 0-3)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Maryland. Maryland has . Wisconsin is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SQUAD LEADERS: Maryland's Eric Ayala has averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Fatts Russell has put up 12.5 points. For the Badgers, Johnny Davis has averaged 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has had his hand in 47 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Badgers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terps. Maryland has 33 assists on 79 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams scored a grand total of 125 points against one another in two matchups last year.

