PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore easily defeated St. Mary's (MD) 79-43 on Saturday.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-5). Zion Styles added nine rebounds. Da'Shawn Phillip had six assists.

Gary Grant had 13 points for the Seahawks.

