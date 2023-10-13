The Mary Chapin Carpenter-Shawn Colvin concert scheduled for Friday at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis has been postponed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight's (October 13, 2023) Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin performance has been postponed," according to a message on the Hennepin Theatre Trust website on Friday. "A new date will be announced soon, and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. Fans should hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced."

Colvin announced Friday on X formerly known as Twitter that in addition to the Minneapolis concert on Friday, a concert scheduled for Urbana, Ill., on Saturday also has been postponed.

The duo launched the fall tour Sept. 28 in Immokalee, Fla., and are slated to wrap it up on Oct. 24 in York, Pa.