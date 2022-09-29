BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 5-3 on Thursday to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination.

Baltimore led 2-0 before falling behind, then tied it at 3 on Kyle Stowers' seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate (4-4) walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and one out later Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street.

It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles, who entered the day 4½ games behind Seattle for the third and final AL wild-card berth. Baltimore's loss meant the Blue Jays are heading into the playoffs.

Martinez and rookie Triston Casas each had two hits for Boston, which won its third straight game and took the season series from Baltimore (10-9) for the fifth straight year.

Zack Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Stowers also singled and scored in the third to start a two-run rally. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins also had two hits apiece for the Orioles.

After trailing 2-0 early and tying the score with two runs in the fourth, the Red Sox took the lead in the sixth inning on Christian Arroyo's RBI groundout. But Stowers tied it with a solo homer.

HURRICANE DAMAGE

The Red Sox ballpark in Fort Myers, Florida, sustained wind damage from Hurricane Ian but the extent of the damage was not yet known. The team has trained in the city in southwestern Florida since 1993 and opened JetBlue Park in 2012.

"The reports coming out of Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian are devastating and our hearts go out to those impacted," the team said in a statement. "The Red Sox organization will work with our partners in Lee County to provide resources and support for recovery efforts."

FOR STARTERS

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi pitched 4 2/3 innings, making his first appearance since going on the injured list on Aug. 23 with a sore right shoulder. He allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits while striking out three.

Baltimore's Mike Bauman gave up two runs in four innings, allowing six hits and striking out two.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Open a weekend series in New York against the Yankees. Baltimore RHP Jordan Lyles (11-11) will face RHP Domingo German (2-3).

Red Sox: Move to Toronto for a three-game series. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (10-11) will start the opener. The Blue Jays have not announced a starter.

