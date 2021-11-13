BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin had 17 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Warner 78-56 on Saturday.

Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (1-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

Darryl Mercer had 17 points for the Royals. Johnathan Joseph added 14 points.

___

___

___

